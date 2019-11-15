Fijian Latui to maintain consistency

Maintaining consistency is the message the Fijian Latui coach Senirusi Seruvakula is putting across to the players.

Anticipating tough and physical encounters in the upcoming Global Rapid Rugby Seruvakula says players will just need to showcase their pure Fijian flair.

“My message is for them to just maintain consistency and show the level of skill.”

Seruvakula adds this year’s competition will be bigger so players will need to maintain their momentum, stay motivated and hungry for the win.

The Fijian Latui will face China Lions on March 8th in their first GRR round at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The much anticipated clash will be against the defending title holders Western Force on March 14th.