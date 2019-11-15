Macuata banks on fans support

The Macuata rugby team is calling on the support of its fans to get behind the players as they prepare for the Vanua Championship men’s quarter-finals.

Macuata will take on a strong Northland outfit on Friday at 1pm at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

Being the lone team from the North to compete in the quarter-finals away from home, assistant coach Meli Tabanicala says they will need all the support they can get.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are calling on the support of the people of Caumatalevu. In two weeks’ time, we’ll be going down to Viti Levu so we need their support their team, it’s a Vanua-based franchise and we need their full support behind the team.”

Tabanicala says the support of their fans will be a key factor as they slowly work their way into the Skipper Cup competition.

Also on Friday at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm, Rewa battles Ovalau.

Other quarter-final matches will see Ba battling Tavua and Nanukuloa to face Serua.

Meanwhile, Suva opens round 11 of the Skipper Cup against Tailevu on Friday at the ANZ Stadium.

On Saturday, Nadi meets Lautoka at Prince Charles Park while Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Namosi will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3pm for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge.