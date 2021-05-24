Macilai scores for Northland

Former Red Rock 7s star Jone Macilai scored a try for Northland against Otago yesterday.

The try was however, not even as Josh Ioane maneuvered Otago to a 24-13 win in their National Provincial Championship clash.

Sam Nock opened the account for the Taniwha in the 15th minute after trailing 17-nil for the first 10 minutes of the match.

Northland struck again 23 minutes later through the former Crusaders winger Macilai, who stepped inside the cover defense and narrow the halftime deficit to 17-10.

Former All Black, Ioane secured three conversions and a penalty while Sio Tomkison bagged two tries with James Lentjes also diving over the tryline.