Macilai joins Blues

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 3, 2020 7:36 am
Former Crusaders winger Jone Macilai [Source: stuff.co.nz]

Former Crusaders winger Jone Macilai is one of the new faces for the Blues in Super Rugby next year.

The Blues have released their squad which includes Macilai, former Fiji Under 20 and All Blacks prop Alex Hodgeman, Emoni Narawa, Hoskins Sotutu and Jacob Ratumaitavuki.

Article continues after advertisement

Former national basketball rep Pita Gus Sowakula has been retained by the Chiefs while Sevu Reece, Manasa Mataele and George Bower make the Crusaders squad.

Isaiah Walker-Leawere and Salesi Rayasi are part of the Hurricanes outfit.

The Highlanders have Jona Nareki and Vilimoni Koroi.

Koroi is one of the contracted Super Rugby players that will be released for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

