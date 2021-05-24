Home

Rugby

Macilai and Uluilakepa score for Northland

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 25, 2021 5:15 pm
Jone Macilai scored a try for Northland [Source: Newshub]

Former Marist Brothers High School student Kaliopasi Uluilakepa and former Crusaders winger Jone Macilai scored a try each for Northland today against Manawatu.

However, Northland went down 19-31 in their National Provincial Championship clash.

Macilai opened the account for Northland in the 60th minute after trailing 26-nil while Uluilakepa scored on the stroke of fulltime after taking a quick tap before barging over next to the uprights.

Article continues after advertisement

The match also saw the return of All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith with Manawatū.

In what was the first game in six weeks for both Smith and his team-mates.

The 101-test veteran, is a bonus inclusion in Manawatū’s ranks, having opted to stay back from the All Blacks’ trip to Australia for the Rugby Championship and the subsequent northern tour, to ensure he was home for the birth of his second child, due in mid-November.

