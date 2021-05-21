Home

Lyon right choice for Mayanavanua

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 27, 2021 6:00 am

The risk of making a switch to Lyon on a six-month stint has paid off for Temo Mayanavanua.

The former Fiji Under-20 captain was playing for Northland Taniwha in New Zealand last year when he was approached to be a medical joker at Lyon.

Mayanavanua made his debut for the French-based club last year against Castres and since then has been exceptional on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

The 24-year-old says he had plans to return to Fiji after his six months contract came to an end, but this has all changed.

“I extended my contract with Lyon for another two years so I’ll be here until 2023. I was interested in coming home after the contract for six months.”

Before joining Lyon, the young lock says there were other clubs from the Super Rugby and Top 14 competition who has also approached him.

“There was interest for Waratahs but that didn’t go about because of my eligibility and there was also interest from Brive as well when I also was in France.”

Mayanavanua has also been approached by the Fiji Rugby Union to be part of the Vern Cotter coached side for the two test matches against the All Blacks in July.

