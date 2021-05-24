Home

Rugby

Lyon hands Toulouse first loss of the season

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 18, 2021 12:38 pm
[Source: Lyon/Twitter]

Josua Tuisova and Temo Mayanavanua’s Lyon condemned Toulouse to their first defeat of the French Top 14 season.

Lyon wanted to be the first team to beat Toulouse this season and they did so earlier today with a 25-19 victory.

Toulouse had gone into the game with six wins from six but Lyon won a second successive match to regain third place in the championship, two points behind Bordeaux-Begles.

Article continues after advertisement

Back-rowers Beka Saghinadze and Dylan Cretin scored tries for Lyon as did scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud.

A yellow card to Lyon winger Ethan Dumortier allowed hooker Peato Mauvaka to grab Toulouse’s only try of the night.

It was enough at least to secure a defensive bonus point for the reigning French and European champions.

Toulouse still top the standings with a three-point advantage.

[Source: France24]

