Rugby

Lumelume to sign for Bulldogs

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 21, 2021 2:37 pm
[Source: Nine.com.au]

Fiji Bati centre and former Storm winger, Isaac Lumelume is set to sign for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

A family crisis is set to land the Bulldogs the signature of powerhouse Storm winger Isaac Lumelume.

Lumelume was released from the Storm on compassionate grounds after his father who lives in Sydney was diagnosed with brain cancer.

He has been training with the Bulldogs but unable to officially sign on because the club’s roster of 30 players has been full.

But Nick Cotric’s move back to Canberra has opened a space in the club’s ranks and Lumelume is expected to be given a contract after the Christmas break.

Lumelume has played just six games since making his debut late in the 2020 season, he scored three and will be a handy addition to the Bulldogs’ ranks.

 

