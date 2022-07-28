Lumelume moves to flanker

Jacks Nadi captain Sivaniolo Lumelume has been moved to the side of the scrum in the Skipper Cup final against Naitasiri on Saturday.

Lumelume moves to blindside flanker after Jolame Luvevou and the inform Ilisoni Galala left the country this week for overseas contracts.

Three changes have been made to the starting lineup with Vilikesa Boletawa replacing Lumelume in the number four jersey while Simione Nawai takes Galala’s place as openside flanker.

Vilive Aria has come in for Eseroma Nabalawa at center and the new face on the bench Aporosa Saukuru.

The Skipper Cup final will kick off at 3pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

You can watch Under-19, development and senior finals starting from 11am on FBC Sports channel.