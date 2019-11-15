Home

Lumelume extends contracts with Melbourne Storm

NRL.com
October 6, 2020 3:00 pm

Fiji Bati Centre Isaac Lumelume has extended his contract with the Melbourne Storm.

Lumelume alongside Aaron Pene and Chris Lewis have signed their new contracts with the Storm.

The three made their debuts for the club in the 2020 season.

Lumelume and Pene will stay with the Storm for another 12 months, while Lewis has agreed to an upgrade from the Storm’s development list to remain with Melbourne until the end of 2022.

On Friday, the Roosters meet the Raiders at 8:50 pm. The Rabbitohs will play Eels at 8:50pm on Saturday.

The winners will play the Storm and Panthers for a place in the grand finals.

