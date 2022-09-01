Lulusinu switched from football to rugby at Cuvu College

Taitusi Lulusinu

Decision-making on the field is vital for a half-back and this is something Fiji Warriors player, Taitusi Lulusinu is focusing on.

The young Nadroga number nine is also learning a lot from one of Fiji’s best in the squad, Simione Kuruvoli.

Lulusinu says he’s blessed to be given a chance and feature for the Warriors as he came off the bench last weekend.

“There were a lot of things I have learned while being in camp, my knowledge of the sport has broadened especially coming into the half-back position as I was always used to playing fullback. Simi has been very helpful, to me and I hope to learn more from him in the coming days”

The Rukurukulevu, Nadroga native says rugby was never he’s preferred sport.

“I never thought I’d reach this far. I was always playing soccer, I was a striker. Soon as I played rugby for two years in Cuvu College, I quickly adapted and I’ve never looked back.”

Lulusinu and the Fiji Warriors will face Manuma Samoa on Saturday for the second round of the Fiji Invitational Series.

The game kicks off at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can catch it live on FBC Sports.