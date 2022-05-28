Luai charged for high tackle

[Source: NRL]

Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai has been charged with a high tackle in last night’s 22-nil shutout of the Cowboys.

Luai is on the other hand will be available for NSW Origin selection after being hit with a fine.

He was one of four players charged over incidents in Friday night matches, along with Broncos forwards Jordan Riki and Thomas Flegler and Titans prop Jaimin Jolliffe.

However, all can escape suspension, with Flegler only facing a ban for his third offence of the season if he unsuccessfully challenges a dangerous contact charge for a hip drop on Gold Coast captain Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

An early guilty plea will result in a $3,000 fine for Flegler, while Luai and Riki are facing fines of $1000-$1500 and Jolliffe will be out of pocket by $750-$1000, depending on their pleas.