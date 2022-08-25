Luai back for Panthers

[Source: penrith panthers.com]

A massive boost for premiers Penrith with five-eighth Jarome Luai named to return from a knee injury for the clash with the Warriors.

Luai has been sidelined since Round 19, the Panthers winning two and losing two in his absence.

The Panthers also welcome back enforcer James Fisher-Harris from suspension.

Cowboys playmaker Tom Dearden will miss his side’s clash with the Rabbitohs after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured testicle suffered against the Warriors.

Dearden is replaced at five-eighth by Scott Drinkwater, with the club hopeful that the Maroons star can make it back before the finals.