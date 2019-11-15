Loss to Naitasiri was wake-up call for Maroons says Chairman

Last week’s loss to Naitasiri was a wake-up call for the Lautoka rugby side.

This is according to Lautoka rugby chairman Tevita Muamuaidonu after their narrow 14-12 win over the Yasawa Marlins on Friday night.

Muamuidonu says the players learnt from their weaknesses and stepped up their performance which gave them the win.

“Last week’s loss was a wake-up call for us. We realized last week that we are no longer in the Vanua Shield that we are in the Skipper so from Monday we started improving from our training and all and I’m glad the boys were able to deliver this afternoon.”

The win is Lautoka’s first after three rounds of the Skipper Cup competition.

The Maroons will host Nadi in the next round at Churchill Park.