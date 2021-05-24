Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Over 15,000 Fijians not vaccinated|COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48|1.8 percent needed for opening of Viti Levu borders|West records 90 new COVID infections|More public health infringement notices issued|Pfizer vaccine expected this month|COVID-19 cases drop in NZ|Village meetings given green light to resume|Claims that I betrayed voters is cheap politics: Bulitavu|COVID-19 death toll at 535|Borders within Viti Levu to open soon|Beqa Island new area of interest|Rapid test kit imports restricted|Labasa curfew moves back to 11pm|117 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|143 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Hakwa Gang scales up assistance|EqualMed continues to assist the Health Ministry|Vaccination verification tool in development|COVID-19 change lives in Waivou, Rewa|Around 60 percent decline in tourism earnings|Baby, now youngest COVID fatality|Namara Tiri lockdown lifted|Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Losing debut for Wainiqolo

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 13, 2021 11:07 am
Jiuta Wainiqolo [right] in action for Toulon in the French Top 14 [Source: France24]

Olympic gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo made his debut for Toulon in the French Top 14 this morning but his side lost 10-41 to Toulouse.

Wainiqolo showed his ability with ball in hand just after the opening quarter as he broke 40 metres upfield.

The powerful winger’s side trailed 20-3 at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Toulon were rewarded for a good start as France fly-half Louis Carbonnel kicked a fifth-minute penalty.

The momentum swung two minutes later as USA hooker Mike Sosene-Feagai was shown a yellow card for elbowing Lucas Tauzin.

The hosts, led 8-3 after number eight Selevasio Tolofua crashed over just before the 10-minute mark.

Wainiqolo’s fellow close-season arrival Lopeti Timani crossed for a consolation effort in added time as Toulon, who signed South Africa’s

Cheslin Kolbe from Toulouse earlier this month, stay in 11th place, with just an opening round draw to their name.

[Source: France 24]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.