Losing debut for Wainiqolo

Olympic gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo made his debut for Toulon in the French Top 14 this morning but his side lost 10-41 to Toulouse.

Wainiqolo showed his ability with ball in hand just after the opening quarter as he broke 40 metres upfield.

The powerful winger’s side trailed 20-3 at the break.

Toulon were rewarded for a good start as France fly-half Louis Carbonnel kicked a fifth-minute penalty.

👀 La tunique Blanche est de sortie pour le déplacement chez le Double Champion en titre ! ⚪️ 𝔸𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕫 𝕝𝕖𝕤 𝕘𝕒𝕣𝕤 ⚔️💪#STRCT pic.twitter.com/nMMPGnIrMk — RCT – RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) September 12, 2021

The momentum swung two minutes later as USA hooker Mike Sosene-Feagai was shown a yellow card for elbowing Lucas Tauzin.

The hosts, led 8-3 after number eight Selevasio Tolofua crashed over just before the 10-minute mark.

Wainiqolo’s fellow close-season arrival Lopeti Timani crossed for a consolation effort in added time as Toulon, who signed South Africa’s

Cheslin Kolbe from Toulouse earlier this month, stay in 11th place, with just an opening round draw to their name.

[Source: France 24]