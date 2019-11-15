Long break a worry for Fuli

The Fijiana 7s team will be tested next season after taking an eight month break from the World Sevens Series.

Fijiana Coach Saiasi Fuli says they normally would take part in the Cape Town and Dubai 7s this month, but due to the pandemic both tournaments have been cancelled.

Fuli says the long break may get players off the track.

“It is a very testing time for the girls we have the festive season. The challenge now is that we do not have the series, the Dubai and Cape Town was not happening in December and now it is a challenge for them to keep working hard and also follow the programs and the camps and go through this festive season.”

With the Olympics in less than five months, Fuli is working closely with the Fijiana 15s coaching team to ensure that players who play both codes are not overloaded.