Rugby

Lomani’s kicking game vital

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 16, 2021 4:18 pm
[Source: Planet Rugby]

Rebels halfback Frank Lomani will have an important role to play tomorrow.

Flying Fijians Head Coach, Vern Cotter predicts there’ll be a lot more strategic kicking from Lomani in the second Test which is expected to be played under wet conditions.

Cotter says a lot of responsibility will be put on Lomani and Moses Sorovi who has been named to come off the bench.

The inclusion of Lomani at half-back tomorrow is an advantage for the side.

Cotter says Lomani comes in with his experience which will be vital for the Flying Fijians.

The national coach says the Nukubalavu villager from Savusavu will have to dictate play.

“Frank brings speed on the ball we will be able to accelerate and move quickly off the ground, he’s a great defender as well in and around rucks, we feel there’s probably more activity around the ruck area this weekend so he will bolster that but it was nice to have him like we have our full contingent two days before the second Test.”

Fiji takes on the All Blacks at 7:05pm tomorrow and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channels, FBC TV and FBC Sports.

