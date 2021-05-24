Lomani joins new club

Flying Fijians half-back Frank Lomani has joined his Northampton Saints club in England.

He arrived earlier this week and has started training with the squad.

Lomani arrived in time for the start of the new Gallagher Premiership campaign which kicks off this weekend.

The 25-year-old featured in 25 Super Rugby games for Melbourne Rebels in a two-year contract and a regular starter with Fiji since winning the first of his 17 caps.

Lomani featured in the second Flying Fijians test against the All Blacks as well as the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He’ll team up with fellow Flying Fijians Sam Matavesi and Apisalome Ratuniyarawa at the club.

Northampton will play Gloucester in the first round of Premiership on Sunday.