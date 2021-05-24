Lomani starts, Nagusa returns

Three players will make their first start for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua against the Western Force on Saturday.

Frank Lomani, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, and Jona Mataciwa have been named in the starting 15.

Lomani gets the nod at halfback ahead of Peni Matawalu and Mataciwa will wear the 15 jumper.

Tuifagalele will partner Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta as locks.

Captain Nemani Nagusa returns at number-eight while Joseva Tamani starts at six and Vilive Miramira at openside flanker.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has retained the front row trio of Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Mesulame Dolokoto and Samu Tawake.

Teti Tela is at flyhalf with the midfield combination of Kalaveti Ravouvou and Apisalome Vota.

Vinaya Habosi and Selestino Ravutaumada are the wingers.

Naitaisiri lock forward Chirs Minimbi is expected to make his debut off the bench.

Other players on the reserves are, Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Koroiduadua, Manasa Saulo, Peni Matawalu, Napolioni Bolaca, and Onisi Ratave.

The Drua hosts the Force at 3.35 pm on Saturday and you can catch all the action live on the FBC Sports channel.