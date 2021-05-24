Lomani signs with Northampton Saints

Flying Fijians half-back Frank Lomani has signed with English club, Northampton Saints.

This was confirmed by the club earlier yesterday as Lomani will be expected to arrive in time for the start of the new Gallagher Premiership campaign.

The 25-year-old featured in 25 Super Rugby games for Melbourne Rebels in a two year contract and a regular starter with Fiji since winning the first of his 17 caps.

Lomani featured in the recent Flying Fijians test against the All Blacks as well as the 2019 Rugby World Cup and makes the switch to join teammates Sam Matavesi and Api Ratuniyarawa.