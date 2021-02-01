Lomani scores in Rebels loss

Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani scored a try for the Rebels in their 44-19 loss to Reds in the Super Rugby AU last night.

The Rebels did themselves no favors with two of the Reds’ six-try haul scored from intercepted passes.

Rampaging prop Taniela Tupou scored a brace of tries to help the Queensland-based side take the lead early into the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Tupou’s first try came off a maul in the third minute and Tongan Thor was in again in the 17th minute after James O’Connor split the defense and found the 135kg Wallabies prop on the charge.

Trailing 24-nil, the shell-shocked Rebels finally got some ball and clawed their way back into the match with a try to Lomani.

The Reds have now regained their lead in the Super Rugby AU after this win.