Rugby

Lomani joins team

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 14, 2021 10:41 am
Frank Lomani [left] has joined the Flying Fijians team [Source: FRU]

There’s more good news for the Flying Fijians today as Melbourne Rebels halfback Frank Lomani has joined the team in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Lomani, Reds halfback Moses Sorovi and Teti Tela didn’t feature in the first Test against the All Blacks as they were stuck in Australia due to the latest COVID-19 situation.

However, Tela was the first of the three to join the side before Sorovi teamed up with the side earlier this week.

Yesterday, the Fiji Rugby Union was making some flight arrangements for Lomani and today he has joined the side.

Lomani had his first gym session with the squad this morning.

The Flying Fijians play the All Blacks on Saturday at 7:05pm.

