Lomani determined to make history with Rebels

Flying Fijians and Melbourne Rebels halfback Frank Lomani is determined to help deliver the Rebels first finals berth.

It was after Fiji’s dramatic Rugby World Cup opener against the Wallabies that Lomani first met some of his Rebels teammates, including new halves partner Matt To’omua.

Lomani shares he played against Marika Koroibete and Matt To’omua in the rugby World Cup and had talked about how good they would be to play together for the club.

He adds he felt quickly at home with the Rebels, seeing familiar faces and finding support from fellow Fijians Koroibete and Isi Naisarani as he settled into his new team.

With the bar set high by his predecessor Will Genia, Lomani says it’s no pressure as he believes the team is going to step up to make the final.

The Rebels will take on the Sunwolves in their first Super Rugby match for this season.