Lomani another option at 10

Vodafone Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani is another option for the side at fly half on Saturday against Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup.

This has been confirmed by Head Coach Vern Cotter when questioned by FBC Sports today.

Looking at the bench for the national side, there’s no specialist first five because Seta Tamanivalu, Peni Matawalu and Manasa Mataele are on the reserves.

However, Cotter says they’ve got the situation covered if Teti Tela will not play the full 80 minutes.

“Frank Lomani will cover if we have problems there so Seta Tuicuvu has played there and could play there so we’ve got options to look at that.”

Five players will make their debut for the Flying including Drua stars Isoa Nasilasila, Rusiate Nasove, Vinaya Habosi and Kalaveti Ravouvou are in the starting 15 while Seta Tamanivalu will come off the bench.

Waisea Nayacalevu will lead the side.

The Flying Fijians hosts Tonga at 3:30pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.