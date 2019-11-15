Home

Lomaiviti Juniors out for exposure

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 15, 2020 8:39 am

The Junior Escott Shield has been a perfect platform for the Lomaiviti Juniors rugby side to showcase their rugby talents.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of many school events including the Deans competition where secondary students from around the country go head to head displaying their rugby skills.

Lomaiviti Juniors Admin Matadigo Koroi says the Junior Escott Shield came at the right time as it not only keeps the players engaged in the sport but also allows them to hone up for the next season.

“The aim was to provide exposure for the boys. Because of COVID-19 and the cancellation of the Deans competition, most of the boys were not able to expose their talents so we are very thankful to the Suva Rugby Union and the FRU for setting up this competition and providing a platform where they can showcase their talents.”

The team is made up of primary and secondary school students from the Suva and Nausori areas.

