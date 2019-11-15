Lomaiviti secures 2021 Escott Shield ticket

The Lomaiviti Rugby side has secured themselves a spot in the 2021 Digicel Escott Shield.

This is after they defeated Kalekana 26-5 in the Digicel Kororturaga playoffs today.

The Lomaviti side was relegated to the Digicel Koroturaga division last year and now have made back to the premier grade.

Lomaviti came out strong game leading the first half 8-0 at Suva’s Albert Park.

The Greens ran riot in the second half to give Kalekana a good run.

Lomaiviti scored three more tries in the second half 26-5 to get the victory.

Lomaiviti has won the Escott Shield five times in 1997, 2000, 2002, 2006, and 2007.