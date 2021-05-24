Lomai is team to beat in Junior Escott Shield

The Lomaiviti under-16 side is one of the teams to beat in the Suva Rugby Junior Escott Shield.

Earlier today the side thrashed Raiwaqa 21-0 at Bidesi Park.

Coach Jim Rekisa says the Raiwai-based side is on the right track to making the finals of the Junior Escott Shield.

“We just have to stick to the game plan and just play the system out, if we don’t play our game and don’t concentrate on our game all the teams will beat us so we look forward to the challenge”

Rekisa says getting to the top is not a problem for the under-16 team.

All teams are out to stamp their mark in round two of the competition.

In other matches this morning, Under-14 Eastern Saints thrashed Harlequins 12-0, Under-14 Raiwaqa finished with a 5-all draw with Eastern Saints, Under-14 Lomaiviti defeated Covenant Brothers 10-0 and Under-16 Harlequins defeated Cavaliers 14-10

The finals of the Junior Escott Shield will be held tomorrow.