Local players to join Drua

[File Photo]

A few local players will be part of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua pre-season training from tomorrow.

These players are also after a contract with the Drua.

Coach Mick Byrne says they are working closely with the Fiji Rugby Union HPU in terms of getting these players.

“Yeah, there is a group of young players coming in we’ll probably make the announcement sometime in the next week or so. Young players from the U20s and the academy, we will do all that when we come together on Wednesday.”

This will include 10 players.

Byrne also says they are all pleased with the state-of-the-art training facilities they opened yesterday which will motivate players to train even harder.