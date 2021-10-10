Local Drua players to leave next week

The local Fijian Drua players are expected to leave for Australia next week.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor.

This means the local players Manasa Saulo, Meli Derenalagi, Napolioni Bolaca, Apisalome Vota, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Peni Matawalu, Tevita Ikanivere, Rusiate Nasove, Kitione Taliga, Serupepeli Vularika, Meli Tuni, Vinaya Habosi, have another week to spend with their families before embarking on a historical journey.

Article continues after advertisement

O’Connor says due to the new norm, FRU and other stakeholders have to align themselves to the protocols which are why the team is leaving early.

‘Because they’re required to be in quarantine we expect them to leave early and come out of quarantine and commence their preparations to the kickoff of competition’

Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they’re in the process of finalizing contracts for their base camp which has now been confirmed.

Thorburn says they’ll officially reveal the team base in the next few days along with other players.