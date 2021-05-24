Home

Rugby

Local based players depart for Christchurch

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 19, 2021 10:24 am
[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The local players in the Flying Fijians squad have departed our shores this morning heading to Christchurch to prepare for their test match against the All Blacks.

Tailevu halfback Simione Kuruvoli, Tevita Ratuva, and extended Fijian 7s squad members Onisi Ratave and Vinaya Habosi left with a number of officials this morning.

They will join the overseas-based players from France, England, Scotland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

The players will have to go through a mandatory 14 days quarantine.

The Flying Fijians face the All Blacks on July 10th and 17th in Dunedin and Hamilton respectively.

