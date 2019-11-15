Home

Rugby

Local 7s series a possibility says Baber

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 31, 2020 6:43 am
National 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber

There’s a strong possibility the Fiji Rugby Union could organize a local sevens series.

The idea is under discussion following the cancellation of the combined men’s and women’s Dubai and Cape Town 7s by World Rugby.

Besides the Skipper Cup, the FRU will have to work out a plan even if it means hosting tournaments to keep our sevens players occupied.

National 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says at the moment the Skipper Cup is the only option for our sevens players.

“We’ll continue with Skipper Cup, we are looking into a possibility of putting together some of the tournaments that would normally be played here in Fiji into a series to give us an opportunity to see the best players playing in 7s following the Skipper Cup”.

Meanwhile, some national sevens squad members are expected to feature for their respective teams in round two of the Skipper Cup tomorrow.

Kalione Nasoko and Napolioni Ratu are highly likely to run out for Yasawa while Jiuta Wainiqolo may be included in the Suva lineup.

Looking at the Skipper Cup games tomorrow, Lautoka play Tailevu at Churchill Park, Suva takes on Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium and Naitasiri meet Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Nadroga faces Namosi at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can also catch the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

All games will kick off at 3pm except for the Nadroga/Namosi clash which starts at 3:30pm

