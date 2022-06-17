Little’s Fijian rugby legacy continues

Kiwi boy Tremaine Little is carrying on the family legacy in Fijian Rugby.

The son of Lawrence Little and Nicky Little, the Tokorua, Waikato lad is one of the five overseas players in the Fiji Under-20 side that is preparing for the Oceania Rugby Championship.

Little says he now knows what it’s like to be a Fijian rugby player after eight weeks of intense training for the Fiji Under-20 team.

“I came here at a very heavy weight, I wasn’t fit so being able to put in the work with these boys in the last eight camp has been an amazing experience and a great learning opportunity.”

Like his father Lawrence and cousin Nicky, donning the national jumper is also on the cards.

“My main goal right now as a player is to get into that professional side of rugby and Drua represents Fiji and that’s special to me. Ultimately I have to put in the work and prove myself.”

Little’s main focus is making the cut for the Oceania Rugby Championship in Australia next week.