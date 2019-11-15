The British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa could be postponed if restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic mean international fans cannot attend.

In July, organizers said the tour would go ahead as scheduled, with the first Test on 24th July 2021.

However, South African Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux says it is not “commercially viable” if supporters cannot travel and there has been some talk of moving it to a new date.

He adds that full refunds for tickets and package tours would be offered if the tour is cancelled.

