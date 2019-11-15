Rugby
Lions tour of South Africa could be postponed
August 19, 2020 6:40 am
The British and Irish Lions' last tour was in 2017, when they tied the three-game series against New Zealand. [Source: BBC Sports]
The British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa could be postponed if restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic mean international fans cannot attend.
In July, organizers said the tour would go ahead as scheduled, with the first Test on 24th July 2021.
However, South African Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux says it is not “commercially viable” if supporters cannot travel and there has been some talk of moving it to a new date.
Article continues after advertisement
He adds that full refunds for tickets and package tours would be offered if the tour is cancelled.
[Source:BBC Sport]
Sponsored Links