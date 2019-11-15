Lions record first win of the season

The Lions record their first win this season after defeating the Reds 27-20.

The side had a disappointing start to the season with a 8-38 thrashing from the Jaguares.

However, the side looked a different team altogether as they put up a scintillating performance to defeat the Reds in front of their home crowd.

Article continues after advertisement

The Reds found themselves first on the scoreboard after a successfully converted penalty from Bryce Hegarty to give a 3-nil edge.

The home team responded minutes later with a try from Tyrone Green to take the 5-3 lead.

The Reds reclaimed their advantage three minutes later and found themselves over the try line through Jock Campbell with Hegarty successfully converting the try to extend the 10-5 lead.

Tyrone Green went over the Reds try line again in the 15th minute for the equalizer.

The Lions led 17-13 at half time.

The opening exchange continued in the second half with Tate MacDermott drawing first blood for the visitors.

The South Africans hit back again with a try to Courtnall Skosan giving the side a four-point lead.

In less than five minutes to play Elton Jantjies put a penalty kick in between the posts to seal the 27-20 win.

In other matches, Fijian born Crusaders Sevu Reece touched down twice but this was not enough as they went down to the Chiefs 15-25 at the FMG Stadium, Waikato.

Blues defeated Waratahs 32–12 and the Stormers beat the Bulls 13-nil.