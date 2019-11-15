Rugby
Lions record first win of the season
February 9, 2020 5:09 am
Action from the Lions vs reds match [Source: rugby.com.au]
The Lions record their first win this season after defeating the Reds 27-20.
The side had a disappointing start to the season with a 8-38 thrashing from the Jaguares.
However, the side looked a different team altogether as they put up a scintillating performance to defeat the Reds in front of their home crowd.
The Reds found themselves first on the scoreboard after a successfully converted penalty from Bryce Hegarty to give a 3-nil edge.
The home team responded minutes later with a try from Tyrone Green to take the 5-3 lead.
The Reds reclaimed their advantage three minutes later and found themselves over the try line through Jock Campbell with Hegarty successfully converting the try to extend the 10-5 lead.
Tyrone Green went over the Reds try line again in the 15th minute for the equalizer.
The Lions led 17-13 at half time.
The opening exchange continued in the second half with Tate MacDermott drawing first blood for the visitors.
The South Africans hit back again with a try to Courtnall Skosan giving the side a four-point lead.
In less than five minutes to play Elton Jantjies put a penalty kick in between the posts to seal the 27-20 win.
In other matches, Fijian born Crusaders Sevu Reece touched down twice but this was not enough as they went down to the Chiefs 15-25 at the FMG Stadium, Waikato.
Blues defeated Waratahs 32–12 and the Stormers beat the Bulls 13-nil.