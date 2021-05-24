Home

Rugby

Lions change three as Chris Harris gets nod at centre

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 12:20 pm
[Source: Planet Rugby]

The British & Irish Lions have made a few changes to the side that will play South Africa in the second Test on Sunday.

Head Coach, Warren Gatland has turned to tour veterans Conor Murray and Mako Vunipola and also handing tough-tackling Chris Harris a first start, in three changes to last weekend’s winning team.

Irish scrum-half Murray and English prop Vunipola both came off the bench to help the Lions to a 22-17 victory at the Cape Town Stadium and now start the second match of the series at the same venue.

Murray will partner fly-half Dan Biggar, who must however still complete his return-to-play protocol and assessment by an independent concussion consultant.

Gatland’s other change is at the outside centre where Elliot Daly is replaced by Scot Harris.

Daly goes on the bench in place of Liam Williams, who drops out of the match-day 23.

