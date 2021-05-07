Lion tamer Viriviri laid to rest

One of the Lion tamers was laid to rest in the USA.

Former Fiji 7s and 15s rep Samisoni Nasagavesi Viriviri passed on at the age of 68.

Viriviri was part of the legendary Flying Fijians side that defeated the British Lions in 1977 in Suva.

The Dratabu, Nadi native had a colorful rugby journey that started at the Draiba Fijian School.

He pursued further studies in Ratu Kadavulevu School where he was the winning Under19 Deans halfback in 1971.

His rugby career grew when he joined the Suva colt at that time and played for the Gaunavou team.

Viriviri wore the national colors in 1976 in a match against Australia in Brisbane.

He was the only Fijian to have captained and coached a national team in both the 7’s and 15s code.

His last cap was against England XV in October 1982.

Viriviri played 24 matches and scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, another of Viriviri’s teammate that tamed the Lions, Antonio Racika also passed away earlier this week.