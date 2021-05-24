Lineout improvements needed: Byrne

The Drua players are working on improving their line-outs.

Line-outs have been Drua’s major weakness in the last three rounds of Super Rugby Pacific and Coach Mick Byrne says the players have admitted this.

Byrne says this is an area that needs urgent attention.

“We are looking at the function of it, there’s a lot of execution in there that was disappointing. The players have put their hands up for that.”

Byrne says they need to put their hands up knowing they’re up against a high-caliber team like the Reds.

“As you can imagine, we spent a good amount of time preparing for that this week. Now we believe we’ve seen and located a couple areas of improvement and the boys are working hard on it”.

Both our Fijian and Fijiana Drua will play Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

The Fijiana plays at 6pm and Fijian Drua at 8:45pm.

Both games will air LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.