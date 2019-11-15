Likuceva chases rugby dream

Another young lady has caught the eyes of Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Unit officials after some promising display in the women’s Skipper Cup competition.

21-year-old Yasawa winger Laisana Likuceva inspired the Marlins to their 19-15 win over Tailevu yesterday.

The Nacula villager from Yasawa scored three tries for the side which was enough to beat the defending women’s champions.

Likuceva started chasing her dreams two years ago.

Likuceva adds she drew inspiration from the Fijiana players with the dream of one day donning the white jersey and representing Fiji on the World Sevens.

Putting her passion into action, Likuceva joined the Yasawa side last year in the Vanua championship.

Yasawa managed to win the Vanua competition after beating Lautoka in the final last year and both teams were promoted to the Skipper Cup this year.

Dedicating the win to her parents back in Yasawa, Likuceva says she will not stop chasing her dreams until she accomplishes it.

With maternal links to Yadua in Yasawa, Likuceva was included in the HPU extended squad after their win against Namosi last weekend.

Likuceva and her Yasawa team will play Nadroga in round six of the Skipper Cup next weekend.