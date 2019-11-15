Leweniqila work on mental and physical fitness

Fijiana 15s captain Sereima Leweniqila says playing at the 2021 Rugby World Cup would be a dream come true.

The 29-year-old is one of the experienced players in the extended training squad.

Leweniqila says she had to make many sacrifices for the sport.

Now with Fiji ready to take part in its first World Cup, Leweniqila knows getting a spot in the final squad will not be easy.

She says it is her personal goal to be physically and mentally ready for the challenges ahead.

“For me it is the mental and physical toughness as well. Working with the coaches as well working with me and the girls. So at the moment I am working hard to secure my spot as no spot is guaranteed so I am working hard right now.”

Leweniqila captained the Fijiana when they defeated Samoa 41-13 at the 2019 Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship qualifier which booked Fiji’s place at the World Cup.

The 2021 Rugby World Cup will be held in New Zealand in September.