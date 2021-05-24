Leweniqila to lead Fijiana Drua

Hard work has paid dividends for Fijiana Drua captain Sereima Leweniqila who will lead the team to the Super W competition this year.

Leweniqila captained the Fijiana team that created history by qualifying for the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and now heads to the Super W as captain.

The team left for Australia yesterday and is expected to return in May after the completion of the tournament.

Introducing our Fijiana Drua Captain, Sereima Leweniqila. She is one of the senior and experienced players in the squad. Captained the Fijiana 15’s during the Rugby World Cup qualification.

The Fijiana Drua received a warm welcome upon their arrival in Australia [Source: FRU/Facebook]

Leweniqila says for them it’s not just about making the numbers.

“The training session we’ve been in, has been a rollercoaster as well for some of the girls, most of us outside with this COVID situation. It has been a really tough journey.”

A total of eight overseas players have also been included in the 32 member squad that will be part of Super W competition.



