Rugby

Leweniqila to lead Fijiana Drua

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 16, 2022 12:28 pm
Sereima Leweniqila

Hard work has paid dividends for Fijiana Drua captain Sereima Leweniqila who will lead the team to the Super W competition this year.

Leweniqila captained the Fijiana team that created history by qualifying for the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and now heads to the Super W as captain.

The team left for Australia yesterday and is expected to return in May after the completion of the tournament.

The Fijiana Drua received a warm welcome upon their arrival in Australia [Source: FRU/Facebook]

Leweniqila says for them it’s not just about making the numbers.

“The training session we’ve been in, has been a rollercoaster as well for some of the girls, most of us outside with this COVID situation. It has been a really tough journey.”

A total of eight overseas players have also been included in the 32 member squad that will be part of Super W competition.


The Fijiana Drua received a warm welcome upon their arrival in Australia [Source: FRU/Facebook]

