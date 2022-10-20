Leweniqila returns, Serevi remains captain

[Photo: Supplied]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has named Sereima Leweniqila at number eight for the important clash against France while Karalaini Naisewa will wear the number six jumper.

Seruvakula has selected one of the best available sides to take on France in their final do-or-die pool match at Northland Events Center on Saturday.

The impressive front row trio of Iris Verebalavu, Siteri Rasolea and Vika Matarugu has been retained for their third straight World Cup game.

Captain Asinate Serevi will once again team up with Merevesi Ofakimalino at locks and Raijieli Daveua will be our number seven.

Veteran Fijiana 7s rep Ana Maria Roqica is at halfback and Kolora Lomani replaces Merewalei Rokouono at flyhalf.

The impressive Sesenieli Donu remains at the inside center and will be joined by Melaia Matanatabu who earns her first start in the midfield.

Vitalina Naikore returns with Raijieli Laqeretabua on the wings and Roela Radiniyavuni at fullback.

Halfback Roqica says nothing is impossible and they’ll go all out against one of the favorites for the tournament.

“I believe in this team, like last Sunday it was a last minute try and I know we can do it this week”.

Coach Seruvakula says they’ve named players who are physical and can counter the experienced French side.

He says these players have put their hands up at training.

Seruvakula adds even though it’s their first World Cup, they will try and give their all to qualify for the next stage.

The Fijiana play France at 6:15pm on Saturday.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]