Leweniqila impresses Seruvakula

Players are now starting to compete for positions in the Fijiana for the Rugby World Cup later this year.

The Fijiana will be competing in its first World Cup which will be held in New Zealand and some players are starting to impress Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula.

Local players like Sereima Leweniqila has caught the eyes of former Fiji Drua coach.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruvakula says players like Leweniqila will only be guaranteed a spot based on their performance.

“She’s been with us as well from the first camp and she has been leading from the front with the girls as well. But there is no guarantee she’s going to be the captain again this year. At the moment this is first for me and I am trying to get to know the girls before March.”

Nine overseas based players are part of the training squad and they are expected to arrive next month.

Seruvakula adds he will see how the players will blend well together before making the final selection in March.