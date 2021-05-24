Home

Rugby

Leweniqila defies all odds

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 24, 2022 1:44 pm
Sereima Leweniqila [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s forward, Sereima Leweniqila has had to overcome criticism throughout her rugby career.

The Nabuono, Udu, Macuata native defied all odds and responded to her critics through the Fijiana Drua’s Super W win yesterday.

The 32-year-old who has maternal links to Namara, Kadavu is one of the pioneers of the Fijiana 15s side.

Article continues after advertisement

She first captained the Fijiana side in 2016 at the Asia Qualifiers with Leilani Burnes and was part of the team that helped Fiji qualify for the Rugby World Cup for the first time.

Seeing how far the team has come, Lewaniqila says the bar has been set and they will have to live up to it.

“Just to see the successful Fijiana Drua, has been overwhelming and I am really proud, we’ve made an impact not only in Fiji but around the world. Because of what the Fijiana Drua and the management have done, I think the girls are excited to play.”

Like Bitila Tawake and Vitalina Naikore, Lewaniqila’s family members are her support system.

She says her focus now is on the upcoming test matches.

