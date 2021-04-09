Levatia living his dream

Playing in Fiji’s top provincial rugby competition has always been a dream for former Nanukuloa first five eight Saula Levatia.

The Ra native’s dream has now become a reality, after being called up to join Rewa this season in the Skipper Cup.

Levatia made his debut for Rewa last week in first their Skipper clash against Nadi.

He says though Nanukuloa failed to make it to the top tier grade, he is hoping to go a step further for Rewa.

“I didn’t expect to be named in the Rewa squad. I was playing for Uluinakau during the Marist 7s last month and Rewa officials approached me to come and play for them. This is a whole new level of competition.”

Suva battles Rewa at Burebasaga ground at 3pm on Saturday.

In other matches on Saturday at 3pm, Northland faces Tailevu at Nakelo District School ground, Nadroga meets Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua and Nadi takes on Naitasiri in the Farebrother challenge at Prince Charles Park.