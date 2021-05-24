Levani Botia confirms future with La Rochelle

Flying Fijian midfielder Levani Botia is extending his stay with Top 14 club La Rochelle for another three years.

Botia had attracted the interest of Leicester Tiger but has confirmed that he will extend his contract with La Rochelle till 2024.

Known as the ‘Demolition Man’, Botia played at flanker and on the wing and has been capped 21 times for Fiji.

If the talented centre completes his contract, he will have spent a decade at the French-based club.