Lessons learnt by Fiji Bati

The new players in the Vodafone Fiji Bati squad now have a taste of what to expect when the Rugby League World Cup kicks off next week.

The Bati were thrashed by England 50-0 in a warm-up match yesterday in England.

Coach Joe Rabele says the match has really taught the team many lessons, especially the players who are representing Fiji for the first time.

Rabele says only 7 players in the team are experienced and have a big task ahead of them to prepare the remaining players for a high-level competition.

“They played a well-structured game against us and as I said this is the first time for some of us players to play together with the likes of Joshua Wong, first time for him to don the Fiji Bati jersey. There’s a lot of good things that came out of the loss yesterday that we will try to improve on to prepare ourselves against Australia.”

The Rugby League World Cup officially kicks off on October 15th.

Fiji will face the Kangaroos on the day.