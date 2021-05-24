Les Fidjiens, Magiciens du Rugby book launched

The book, Les Fidjiens, Magiciens du Rugby interpreted as The Fijians, Rugby Magicians, has been officially launched today.

It took French author Gilles Navarro, with the help of former Fiji Rugby Union coaching director Franck Boivert, to compile and publish the book in one and half years.

The book which is written in French describes the history of Fijian rugby and the various players who have made an impact in French Rugby over the years.

Speaking during the launch, Boivert says Fijian players’ unique skills on the rugby field have fascinated many French people, hence the reason for the book.

Boivert also commended the author, Navarro for putting together a well-researched book with the relevant statistics to support his book.

“We have Nakarawa and all those players who are doing great in the French championship and Botia and all those guys they are amazing and the French public just loves those players.”

French Ambassador H.E François-Xavier Léger says this book shows France and Fiji share a common interest and that is rugby.

“Between France and Fiji, rugby is very important, not only because we have more than 200 Fijian players in French teams, but also giving the players a chance and also shared valued.”

The book which cost $75FJD (EUR$25) will be sold at the Alliance française in Suva.