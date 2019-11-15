Leone Nakarawa to miss Saturday’s clash against Edinburgh

Flying Fijians rep Leone Nakarawa will not feature in this Saturday’s clash between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh in the Pro14 competition.

This has been reported by BBC Sports.

The former European Player of the Year is currently in Fiji and will take no part in proceedings.

Article continues after advertisement

With the Warriors unlikely to make new signings this season, the club has been pushed to field more young players, says head coach Danny Wilson.

Warriors resume their Pro14 campaign against Edinburgh after six months off due to coronavirus and have lost key players during that time.

Experienced trio Jonny Gray, Callum Gibbins and Ruaridh Jackson all left this summer while Richie Gray returned and Nakarawa has been retained.