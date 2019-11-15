Leone Nakarawa starts for Glasgow

Flying Fijians Lock Leone Nakarawa will make his first appearance for his second stint in the Glasgow jersey as they bid to reach the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Glasgow will face Sale in the final pool match tomorrow as coach Dave Rennie makes five changes after their 31-all draw with Exeter.

Nakarawa will start in the number six jersey while captain Ryan Wilson shifts from blindside to number eight and Tom Gordon given the open-side role.

Coach Dave Rennie says defenders will hound Nakarawa as he creates ball-carrying options in the back row. This will also create space for other players.

Glasgow needs to win against Sale at the AJ Bell Stadium to earn one of their best runners-up spots in the Champion Cup.