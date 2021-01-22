Leone Nakarawa to join Ulster

Flying Fijian lock Leone Nakarawa will join Guinness PRO14 outfit Ulster next season on a one-year deal.

According to Glasgow Warriors, the 32-year-old will leave Glasgow at the end of the 2020/21 season to join his new club.

The second row will depart Scotstoun having made his debut against Connacht back in 2013.

Nakarawa played for Glasgow when he came off the bench in the club’s 23-22, 1872 Cup, victory over Edinburgh on January 16.

Nakarawa was also named European Player of the Year in 2018 while at Racing 92.